Txantrea win by 0-6 against Baztan

04/17/2021 at 9:56 PM CEST

The Txantrea showed his best version after thrashing at home at Baztan 0-6 during the match played in the Giltxaurdi this Saturday. After the result obtained, the Elizondés team is seventh, while the Txantrea He is third after the end of the match.

The game started on the right foot for him Txantrea, who fired the starting gun at the Giltxaurdi with a goal from Alone in minute 12. Later the chantreano team scored in minute 15 with a goal of Alcuaz. Subsequently, the visitors scored again by means of a new goal of Alcuaz, thus achieving a double in the 24th minute that left a 0-3 in favor of the Txantrea. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which increased the score thanks to a goal from Guembe on the edge of the end, in the 40, thus closing the first period with a 0-4 in the light.

The second half started in a positive way for the Chantreano team, who put more land in the middle with another goal from Guembe, who thus achieved a double a few minutes after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48. Then the visiting team scored again, distancing themselves by a goal of Ohian Goñi in the 60th minute, thus ending the duel with the result of 0-6.

During the match, both coaches exhausted all their changes. By the Baztan they entered from the bench Lewis, Ibai, Urrutia, Merino Y Goñi replacing Elorza, Alvaro, Axel, Martinez Y Dendarieta, while changes by the Txantrea They were Goñi, Alastuey, Xabier Cemborain, Ursua Y Beunza, which entered through Julen Goñi, Guembe, Alone, Ander Astrain Y Albes.

A total of five yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Martinez Y Azpiroz and red card to Azpiroz (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Alone, Xabier Cemborain and Ibai Garde.

With this result, the Baztan remains with 20 points and the Txantrea achieves 26 points after winning the duel.

The next day the Baztan will be measured with the Corellano, while the chantreano team will play their match against the Peña Azagresa.

Data sheetBaztan:Julen, Martínez (Merino, min.69), Goñi, Iñaki Azpiroz, Aguirre, Alvaro (Ibai, min.46), Axel (Urrutia, min.46), Azpiroz, Dendarieta (Goñi, min.75), Elorza (Luis , min. 46) and LizartzaTxantrea:Aitor, Gorka Bacaicoa, Anaitz, Albes (Beunza, min.72), Guembe (Alastuey, min.56), Ander Astrain (Ursua, min.64), Julen Goñi (Goñi, min.56), Ohian Goñi, Alcuaz, Sola (Xabier Cemborain, min.64) and Ibai GardeStadium:GiltxaurdiGoals:Sola (0-1, min. 12), Alcuaz (0-2, min. 15), Alcuaz (0-3, min. 24), Guembe (0-4, min. 40), Guembe (0-5, min. 48) and Ohian Goñi (0-6, min. 60)