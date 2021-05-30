Txantrea win against CD Fontellas (0-3)

05/30/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

The Txantrea traveled this Saturday to the stadium of CD Fontellas, where he achieved victory through a resounding result (0-3). The CD Fontellas came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Upload by a score of 3-1, accumulating a total of five consecutive defeats in the competition. For his part, Txantrea he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Lourdes in his fief and the FC Bidezarra away, 4-2 and 0-1 respectively and had a five-game winning streak. After the result obtained, the fontellero set is ninth, while the Txantrea it is first after the end of the duel.

The first team to score was the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from eleven meters away. Alcuaz. After this, the first period ended with a result of 0-1.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second half came the goal for him Txantrea, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent through a goal in his own goal from Alava at 60 minutes. After a new play, the score of the chantreano team increased, which increased the score by means of a goal from Daniel Virto shortly before the end, specifically in 88. Finally, the match ended with a 0-3 in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the Fontellas from Jose Angel Catalan relieved Saez Y Jot for Bonilla Y Oliver, while the technician of the Txantrea, David Acaz Martinez, ordered the entry of Xabier Cemborain, Joni, Sergio lopez, Daniel gortari Y Daniel Virto to supply Julen Goñi, Gorka Bacaicoa, Ander Astrain, Ohian Goñi and Iker Zubiria.

The referee showed five yellow cards to Fontellas (Munarriz, Bonilla, Echeverria, Iker Y Oliver). He also showed a red card to the home team, which led to the expulsion of Munarriz (2 yellow). The visiting team left the game clean of cards.

With this result, the Fontellas he gets 20 points and the Txantrea achieves 41 points after winning the duel.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Corellano, Meanwhile he Txantrea will play against him Baztan.

Data sheetCD Fontellas:Echeverria, Sergio, Munarriz, Othman Chaaf, Alava, Bonilla (Saez, min.46), Oliver (Jota, min.77), Mugueta, Rubén Gil, Iker and Carlos LaplanaTxantrea:Aitor, Gorka Bacaicoa (Joni, min.61), Teres, Alcuaz, Guembe, Ohian Goñi (Daniel Gortari, min.75), Ander Astrain (Sergio Lopez, min.68), Ibai Garde, Julen Goñi (Xabier Cemborain, min .61), Iker Zubiria (Daniel Virto, min.75) and SolaStadium:–Goals:Alcuaz (0-1, min. 42), Alava (0-2, min. 60) and Daniel Virto (0-3, min. 88)