Txantrea takes the victory after defeating Peña Azagresa 0-2

06/13/2021 at 10:03 PM CEST

The Txantrea added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-2 against the Peña Azagresa this sunday in the Miguel Sola. The Peña Azagresa He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last duel played against the Upload. Regarding the visiting team, the Txantrea he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Baztan. Thanks to this result, the Chantrean team is second, while the Peña Azagresa It is fifth at the end of the game.

The game started in a positive way for him Txantrea, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Ursua in the 24th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

In the second half luck came for the visiting team, who put more land in between with a goal from Alcuaz near the conclusion, in 86. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 0-2 in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the Peña Azagresa from Rafael Bericat Orta relieved Murugarren, Salvatierra, Piqueras Y Dani for Yeyu, Imas, Juan Virto Y Carlos, while the technician of the Txantrea, David Acaz Martinez, ordered the entry of Anaitz, Iker Zubiria, Goñi, Julen Goñi Y Xabier Cemborain to supply Ibai Garde, Yago Acín, Daniel Virto, Ursua Y Ohian Goñi.

The referee showed seven yellow cards, two of them at the Peña Azagresa (Ignacio Manero Y Gonzalo murugarren) and five to Txantrea (Yago Acín, Ibai Garde, Lezaun, Ursua Y Joni).

For the moment, the Peña Azagresa he is left with 34 points and the Txantrea with 44 points.

On the next day of the competition the Peña Azagresa will play against him Corellano at home, while the Txantrea will face at home against FC Bidezarra.

Data sheetPeña Azagresa:Alvaro Marín, Jorge Manzanares, Gonzalo Murugarren, Izko, Yeyu (Murugarren, min.56), Juan Virto (Piqueras, min.56), Imas (Salvatierra, min.56), Hernández Sola, Edu Manero, Carlos (Dani, min.56) .59) and Ignacio ManeroTxantrea:Aitor, Gorka Bacaicoa, Teres, Alcuaz, Joni, Ibai Garde (Anaitz, min.45), Ohian Goñi (Xabier Cemborain, min.81), Yago Acín (Iker Zubiria, min.59), Ursua (Julen Goñi, min. 81), Daniel Virto (Goñi, min.65) and LezaunStadium:Miguel SolaGoals:Ursua (0-1, min. 24) and Alcuaz (0-2, min. 86)