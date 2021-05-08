Txantrea adds three points to its scoreboard against FC Bidezarra (0-1)

05/08/2021 at 9:42 PM CEST

Last saturday the Txantrea beat at home 0-1 against FC Bidezarra. The FC Bidezarra he approached the match with optimism after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Upload at home (1-2) and the other in front of River Ega in his fiefdom (3-1). On the visitors’ side, the Txantrea won the Peña Azagresa at home 3-0 and previously also away from home, against the Baztan 0-6 and had a three-game winning streak. After the result obtained, Noáin’s set is sixth, while the Txantrea It is first at the end of the meeting.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Txantrea, who opened the scoring with a goal from Julen Goñi. With this marker the first half of the duel ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-1.

With this result, the Bidezarra he gets 26 points and the Txantrea with 35 points.

The next day the FC Bidezarra will be measured with the Corellano, while the chantreano team will play their match against the Lourdes.