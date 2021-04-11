Txantrea adds three points after passing over CD Fontellas (6-1)

04/10/2021 at 9:44 PM CEST

The Txantrea won at home 6-1 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division played this Saturday in the Chantrea Sports Facilities. With this result, the chantrean set is first, while the Fontellas he is seventh after the end of the match.

The first part of the meeting started in a positive way for him Txantrea, who fired the starting gun at the Chantrea Sports Facilities thanks to a goal from Guembe in the 12th minute. After a new play, the local team increased the score in the 18th minute with an own goal from Munarriz. Later, the locals scored again thanks to a goal from Alcuaz in the 24th minute that established the 3-0 for the Txantrea. Then the chantreano team scored again, distancing themselves through a goal from Julen Goñi near the conclusion, at 43. After this, the first period ended with a score of 4-0.

In the second half, the Fontellero team scored a goal, which approached the scoreboard with a goal from Vasilev in minute 56. But later the Chantreano team increased the score thanks to a double of Julen Goñi at 68 minutes. He added again the Txantrea, which increased the score through a bit of Beunza in minute 81, concluding the confrontation with the result of 6-1.

The fontellero technician gave entrance to Vasilev, Osta Y San Juan replacing Ruben Gil, Munarriz Y Lahuerta, while on the part of the Txantrea it was replaced Xabier Cemborain, Sergio lopez, Pablo Lopez, Beunza and Ibai Garde for Guembe, Gorka Bacaicoa, Anaitz, Alcuaz Y Julen Goñi.

The referee sanctioned eight players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Xabier Cemborain, of Txantrea and seven to Sergio, Mugueta, Ruben Gil, Lahuerta, Oliver, Osta Y Ochoa of Fontellas.

With this result, the Txantrea he gets 26 points and the Fontellas with 20 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Txantrea will play his match against him Baztan at home. For his part, CD Fontellas will play at home his match against him Corellano.

Data sheetTxantrea:Aitor, Teres, Anaitz (Pablo López, min.73), Gorka Bacaicoa (Sergio Lopez, min.55), Guembe (Xabier Cemborain, min.55), Julen Goñi (Ibai Garde, min.73), Alcuaz (Beunza, min.73), Ander Astrain, Albes, Sola and Ohian GoñiCD Fontellas:Echeverria, Sergio, Munarriz (Osta, min.68), Othman Chaaf, Alava, Ochoa, Oliver, Lahuerta (San Juan, min.76), Rubén Gil (Vasilev, min.51), Iker and MuguetaStadium:Chantrea Sports FacilitiesGoals:Guembe (1-0, min. 12), Munarriz (2-0, min. 18), Alcuaz (3-0, min. 24), Julen Goñi (4-0, min. 43), Vasilev (4-1 , min. 56), Julen Goñi (5-1, min. 68) and Beunza (6-1, min. 81)