         Twobird is a free, cross-platform minimalist email client from the creators of Notability

In September of last year we talked about the Twobird beta, a free email client for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS Created by the developers of Notability (one of the most loved apps on macOS and iOS).

Notability is a notes application used by millions of users worldwide, and Twobird shares its same goal: simplicity and intuition when using all the features they offer us.

“Twobird grew out of a need for an inbox, something we review every day, that would allow us to do more. A mailbox that not only streamlines our communication, but also makes it easier to focus, improve collaboration, and unify our digital lives.”

These are the words of Colin Gilboy, chief engineer at Ginger Labs (company responsible for Notability and Twobird). A few hours ago the full version arrived, after spending half a year in beta phase.

Minimalism and the power of notes

As we can see, the design of this email client commitment to a clean and minimalist design, eliminating elements that they believe are unnecessary and that can distract us when it comes to being more productive.

“Twobird hides distractions like complex signatures and formats, so you can focus on what matters.”

Being an email client developed by the same team as Notability, obviously the notes also feature in Twobird. It is possible to create reminders, to-do lists, assign tasks, comment on them and see our progress.

If we share any of these notes with other usersThis will allow them to edit them in real time (something that can be very useful, for example, to keep a shopping list updated).

When using it you feel like you’re using more of a communication tool (in which to be able to make mentions or open threads) than an email client, and that can help when writing and reading emails in our inbox.

exist buttons to remind us that an email must be answered at another timeTo avoid distractions and automatic messages, keep important emails always in view or immediately leave a mailing list.

Currently, the business model remains the same as the one presented in September. That means that we can use it for free, although everything indicates that in the near future they will add premium options for large teams or corporations.

Another aspect to consider is that currently it is only compatible with Gmail and G Suite accounts, and we can access through the web app or the apps available for macOS, Windows, iOS and Android.

