The global pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 put in check thousands of small companies and self-employed in the gastronomic sector, who had to close their blinds based on the preventive and mandatory social isolation measures (ASPO) ordered by the Government..

The quarantine effect allowed an exponential growth of delivery companies such as Rappi, OrdersYa, and Glovo, among others, and its definitive installation as the simplest method to get food without having to leave the houses.

However, in many cases these companies take a large part of the profitability of the different businesses as commissions, who already in themselves sharpen their ingenuity more and more so as not to resign more percentages of income.

“For many of these stores, these delivery services leave them almost at 0 or even, with negative numbers,” they explained to Infotechnology, a food chain owner to detail what is happening with many stores.

In this context, two young Argentineans decided to develop a solution so that most businesses can have a different system when it comes to implementing the delivery of their services.

Entrepreneurs are Nicolas Merlis (27) and Agustin Perrotta (27), Who They designed a specific tool called Loveat, which already has about 100 customers, and allows customers to be contacted directly with gastronomic companies via WhatsApp.

They started two months ago with 10 clients, today they already have 100 and they plan to reach the end of the year with some 600 clients. Today they already work with Hard Rock, Moi, and Pablo’s Bakery, among others.

“Agustín is a Computer Engineer at the UBA. Three years ago I started working with him in a dependency relationship, and later I ended up associating. And I received my degree as a Systems Engineer at the UTN at the end of the year“He explained Merlis, in dialogue with Infotechnology.

Nicolás Merlis, one of the creators of Loveat

About three years ago, young people started developing Loveat, a tool for solving digital cards (digital menus) –the core of the project-, which has already been on the market for about six months and which they considered “will be very useful once the quarantine ends”.

“From the beginning we worked on a gastronomic administration system. The initial investment was hours and hours of our work. That is, man-hours. It was all to the lung. There was no company behind the development of Loveat, nor did we receive the contribution of any investor.Merlis explained.

Currently, with the service they offer for delivery take away, young people began to receive the arrival of many customers.

In that sense, they estimate that by the end of the year Loveat’s turnover will reach $ 6 million (at a rate of about $ 600,000 per month).

About development

Loveat is the first digital menu service in Argentina. Without an application in between, it allows a food establishment to configure its menu online and update it in real time.

“Loveat is a web application. Its name comes from the mixture of the English words “love” (love) and “eat” (eat). Each local that joins has a unique access link to its menu. The locals They share that code through social networks, such as Instagram, or they also include it in Google Maps so that it appears next to the name of your localMerlis explained.

The young man stressed that This solution arose with the start of the quarantine by COVID to provide a “solution to many companies” that saw the profitability of their business complicated by the high commissions (ranging between 30% and 40%) that they had to pay to traditional delivery firms.

Digital charts for after quarantine

However, the core of the company is the creation of offering digital menus to restaurants and gastronomic businesses after scanning a QR code..

“We give you the possibility that they can digitize your menu. My partner realized that this already worked in other countries, trying to facilitate the purchase process by using tablets. He also saw him at an airport. So The idea of ​​implementing it came up but without extra costs for the restaurant. That is, create the service but that each diner can consume the menu but from the menu that appears on their own deviceMerlis described.

In this sense, the young man remarked that “our core before the quarantine was the digitization of the menus, facilitating the communication of companies with customers“, and He commented that after the quarantine, “we saw the need to create a new sales channel” since people could not attend gastronomic venues.

Agustín Perrotta, started the development of Loveat three years ago

“We wanted to facilitate orders to customers and companies, through a single message. When the client sets up the order after using our tool, the order arrives directly at the premises, with the exact order, the name of who is going to withdraw it, the address and the method of payment“He specified.

The young man stressed that it is a system “very simple and fast to create” “It is limited to a single message. He sees the menu, assembles the order and then in the place it is observed who will receive it. Also the local has the possibility of rejecting the order, for example. Basically what it does is organize the sales process “, described.

According to Merlis, the locals who joined this initiative “are very happy because it pays a lot”.

“They do not have to pay the large commissions that other companies take from them, between 30% and 40%,” he added.

About the service

Instead of charging commission for each sale, Loveat charges a monthly fee to each location that is $ 1,000 plus VAT per month for each branch..

“For example, if it is a chain that has 10 stores, it charges about 10,000 plus VAT“He detailed.

The delivery delivery time using this modality is around the hour. “All the places are saturated, but this helps them a lot. Once the order is confirmed, communication continues through the premises and the client and they agree on the times, “he added.

How to get in touch

For those interested in using the Loveat service, they can enter the website www.loveat.com.ar, or find the customer service number, or send an email.

Once the subscription link is sent, it is confirmed, and the user is created. On the day, the local can already have their menu uploaded. Once the premises are registered, you must enter app.loveat.com.ar and from there upload your entire menu, be it from a cell phone, a tablet or a computer.

The next steps

As Merlis explained, once the quarantine ends, young people will intensify their proposal for digital letters, a model that already works in Spain and in other countries that are resuming post-quarantine gastronomic activities..

Through the use of Loveat, when a client returns to a restaurant they will not give him a manual letter – which has already been touched by a lot of people – but he will sit down, a sort of Totem will appear and with the cell phone he will have the possibility to scan the menu.

Once the menu appears, with a photo and everything, the order can be made to the local waiter.

“The system will reduce contact situations much more. Our idea is to try it in Mendoza, which is one of the towns where this trade would be returning before here in CABA and GBA ”, completed Merlis.

In Europe, the provisions maintain that with the reopening, the premises will have to adopt changes and introduce hygienic and capacity measures. In this context, which will then move to Buenos Aires, young people consider that Loveat may have his great opportunity.