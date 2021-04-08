Two young Mexicans disguised themselves as old men and managed to get vaccinated; now they are in prison

Two young remain in prison after they managed to get vaccinated disguised as old people and with false papers.

Authorities of the City of Mexico reported that they were characterized as elderly and wore masks and masks.

“It was two boys who dressed up”said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the Mexican capital.

The events occurred about two weeks ago at a Navy headquarters.

Two people who apparently circumvented the security filters in order to be vaccinated against the # Covid19 virus were detained by #SSC officials at @Alcaldia_Coy. https://t.co/MTTWR0nXOS – SSC CDMX (@SSC_CDMX) April 7, 2021

The crime for which they are accused, said Cristina Cruz, federal delegate, is of usurpation of identity when presenting other people’s documents.

However, Sheinbaum said they falsified the documentation.

Because a servant of the nation realized that their voice did not match, they were discovered, he said.

