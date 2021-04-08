Two young Mexicans disguised themselves as old men and managed to get vaccinated; now they are in prison

Two young remain in prison after they managed to get vaccinated disguised as old people and with false papers.

Authorities of the City of Mexico reported that they were characterized as elderly and wore masks and masks.

“It was two boys who dressed up”said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the Mexican capital.

The events occurred about two weeks ago at a Navy headquarters.

The crime for which they are accused, said Cristina Cruz, federal delegate, is of usurpation of identity when presenting other people’s documents.

However, Sheinbaum said they falsified the documentation.

Because a servant of the nation realized that their voice did not match, they were discovered, he said.

