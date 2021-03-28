Two young men aged 18 and 22 are found dead in Andorra

The Andorran Police have found dead an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old this Sunday on the slope of Canillo del Coll d’Ordino, in Andorra.

At around 8:30 in the morning, the young woman’s father has alerted the authorities of the disappearance of his daughter, And the search in which the Firefighters have also participated has begun, the Andorran Police has assured Europa Press.

They have found the bodies – which showed no signs of violence– about 1:35 p.m., and they have opened an investigation to find out what happened.

According to Catalunya Ràdio, the young people had attended a party that was held in a cabin in the area. The main hypothesis used by the Andorran agents is that the bad combustion of a stove has caused their death by inhalation of carbon monoxide.