Two Yemenis included in the terrorism list were arrested at the southern border

Border Patrol agents have arrested two Yemeni men identified in the FBI terrorism watch list.

The first arrest occurred on January 29, about 3 miles west of the Calexico, California entrance, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported.

Agents found a cell phone SIM card hidden under the insole of his shoe.

The man was referred to the authorities of the Immigration and Customs Service (ICE).

The second incident occurred on March 30, when agents arrested a man for illegally entering the United States, 3 kilometers from the same point.

The man is being held in federal custody pending deportation.

“Part of the Border Patrol’s mission states that we will protect the country from terrorists,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said in the statement.

The arrest comes amid an increase in undocumented crossings into the United States at levels not seen in 15 years

