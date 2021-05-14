Two years with Luis Miguel, Millie Gould Out of his life! | Instagram

For a long time the singer Luis Miguel has stayed away from the spotlight and even less has appeared with his former partner, Millie gould, some sources have ended up confirming their breakup!

Luis Miguel and Millie Gould would spend two years of their life together, however, in the last few years, the duo who was caught dining in restaurants, on the yacht that he “Sun of Mexico“has in Miami and some other places gradually disappeared from the map.

Perhaps even, for many it is still a surprise that their breakup is barely confirmed officially since it would even be the past 2020 when “LuisMi” was caught with a woman who they say was not the supposed girlfriend in question.

It was recently the magazine Hola, which officially announced the end of the relationship between the artist of “Puerto Rican” origin and the dancer.

With this, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri adds a new love break in his hectic love life, which has been accompanied for several years by countless relationships.

Meanwhile, the interpreter of “Under the table” and a nationalized Mexican, has resisted leaving his refuge in his great mansion in Miami, this while alleged details of his personal life, recreated in the second installment of the fiction from Netflix, “Luis Miguel: The Series”.

For its part, social networks have not been able to know what the current days of the “divo de México” are like, since until now Gallego Basteri has left all the prominence to the euphoria that the series has caused, adding even more mystery to knowing his whereabouts.

As for the showgirl, 30 years younger than the show’s top star, she was the one who in recent days shared a publication which she accompanied with a suspicious text that could be indirectly dedicated to the now 51-year-old artist and record producer.

Time is so precious! Make sure you are always truly happy with anything and everything you do in life.

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and Millie Gould began their romance in 2018, when the model collaborated on their “Mexico forever” tour that started in February of that year.

A short time later they were photographed in various places in New York, and in August, the dancer attended hand in hand with Gallego Basteri to the birthday of “Micky’s” brother in Miami.

Likewise, the first stage of their romance would be marked by various trips to where Luis Miguel was accompanied by the singer, model and dancer who jumped the ranks of fame after meeting their relationship.

A third party in contention?

Apparently, Gallego Basteri would turn the game after they say that the relationship supposedly culminated in pointing out a third party in contention, identified as Matías Tasin, is an active and mobile businessman.

The man in question, who would be considered the last boyfriend of Nicole Neumann, so far, he has completely denied any link with the model, now Luis Miguel’s ex.

However, rumors between the two would be the order of the day, meanwhile, he confirmed that they would have coincided at a dinner with friends but it was a matter that would have been left alone in that. Now the magazine confirmed after a certain time the break between the “idol of Mexico”, after sources close to the couple made it known.

A rupture that commonly happens between celebrities, they let considerable time pass, they wait for the waters to calm down and when stillness seems to rule their lives, a bomb explodes.