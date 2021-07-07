Two years later, Ferrari has its new simulator ready

The change was conceived in the final stretch of the 2019 season, in which Ferrari treasured three victories, nine pole positions and 19 podiums to be second in the Constructors’ World Championship (more than 200 points behind Mercedes) and close the top 5 with Charles Leclerc (264 points) and Sebastian Vettel (240) in the Drivers’ category.

Since then, the Italian manufacturer has not returned to know the victory (it already has 33 races without climbing to the top) and after the first nine races of 2021 it is fourth in the general, with half the points that the second classified, Mercedes .

But the announcement of the completion of the works of the new installation dedicated to the simulator in Maranello is a good positive boost in an era in which the spending cap has been set in F1 and looking ahead to 2022, when the new regulatory cycle will force trying to compensate for the lack of track filming (also limited) with indoor sessions .

This same week Ferrari completed the conditioning and commissioning of its new simulator, which leaves behind the previous one, baptized as Spider, designed by Moog, based on aerospace technology, with three floors and with only 180 degrees of vision.

The new building is located between the main office of the Gestione Sportiva and the Fiorano circuit. Inside, the new facility is at the forefront of technology digital current and is able to reproduce a 360º environment with minimal latency and high bandwidth.

For this, Ferrari has counted on this occasion with the British company Dynism, led by former Maranello engineer Ashley Warne, who has created the structure exclusively.

In the coming weeks, the calibration work will be carried out and during the month of September the work to support the design phase of the F1 is expected to begin by 2022.

Gianmaria Fulgenzi, responsible for the supply chain, pointed out this Wednesday: “Simulation and digital technology are going to play an increasingly important role in the development of a Formula 1 car and we believe that we have made the best possible choice, focusing on creating a tool that allows us to take a generational leap in this sector “.

“To produce it, we have chosen Dynisma, a young and dynamic company. It has taken us two years to complete this project and now we are ready to start using it in the draft 674, which is the name that the car that will be produced will receive based on the new technical regulations that will come into force in 2022 “.

For its part, Charles LeclercFerrari F1 driver together with Carlos Sainz, assures that they have already been testing the new car in the old simulator to gather initial data on which to work in the new facility.

“It is still just the beginning … it looks very different. Whether the development goes well is, I think, a mystery to everyone. It is a very different project and it is still in its infancy, so nobody knows where we are with respect to the others, “he commented in recent weeks.

