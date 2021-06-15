Two years after being denounced for sexual assault, former producer of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ in jail



Enrique Albis former producer of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’.

Photo: Gossip No Like / Courtesy

Two years after being reported for sexual assault, the former producer of ‘The fat and the skinny’ , Enrique AlbisHe is already in jail, and tomorrow he will have to appear before the judge so that the charges can be read.

After two years of silence, when he was reported for sexual assault in ‘Gossip No Like’, the show of Javier Ceriani Y Elisa beristain, and having been separated from Univision for this, Enrique Albis begins to render accounts.

As we told you a few days ago, when you had your first hearing on allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and assault, the former producer of the Univision afternoon show appeared this morning, via zoom, to have the charges read for the most serious of all lawsuits: a May crime, a felony, that is, a criminal case.

Albis knew from his lawyers that today he would be detainedNot as happened with the first complaints two years ago, where he only received the charges but never went to jail. Now he is spending the night in a cell and tomorrow, Tuesday, he should appear again in front of the judge for the charges to be read and the bond confirmed.

Yes, Albis He already has a bail set of 17 thousand dollars, money that, people close to him, the few that remain, say he does not have, in fact, he has been without work almost all that time, because added to the complaints, the public sentence, the pandemic did not help him find anything what to get ahead.

On the other hand, while you are looking for a bail bond and appearing in court, He still has three more cases to face. In one of them the hearing will be next week, although, as said in the first hearing, the intention of the prosecution that investigated and gave this criminal turn to the facts, such as the public defense, are trying to unify the cases into one, to expedite what could take years to resolve.

How did this whole nightmare start for the 16 complainants so far and for Albis himself?

It started in August 2019, when Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain made the first complaint, presenting conclusive evidence: a recording where Albis was heard asking an actress, that he was going to a casting to work, supposedly, for ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, that they had sex … After so much insistence, the woman felt intimacy in showing her butt, and in the recording it is heard how the producer masturbates.

Faced with that complaint Univision fired Albis and began an investigation in which it invited all the chain’s employees to report if they had been harassed or if they knew of any harassment.

Although at the time Albis’ victims made an arrangement with Univision, and signed a confidentiality agreement in exchange for a certain sum of money, all that was put to the ground, when after an investigation by The Miami Herald, The prosecution decided to return to the subject, change from civil to criminal and two of the cases had a change of cover and accusation.

In one you must face two felonies of sexual assault and two misdemeanors of assault. In the second case, he was formally charged with felony of illegal detention, one minor for robbery for sudden outburst and another for injuries.

SEE HOW THE CHARGES WERE READ TO ALBIS BEFORE HE WAS ARRESTED: