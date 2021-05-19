Two-year-old baby shot parents while “playing” in Maine



Ian Carr, the boy’s father.

Photo: Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

A two-year-old boy shot his parents while they were asleep at their home in West Bath, Maine, wounding his mother in the leg while his newborn brother was in the room.

Ian Carr (25), father of the family and owner of the weapon, was slightly injured and turned himself in to the police after he was issued a warrant for his arrest for endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Baby found a 9mm Glock pistol on his parents’ nightstand and shot her at the couple sleeping in their room, police said, according to CBS13. The 22-year-old mother was shot in the leg, while Carr was hit in the head by fragments of the projectile.

A 3-month-old baby was in the room at the time of the incident, but was unharmed. Both children of the couple are now in the custody of unspecified relatives, according to the report.

The parents were treated at local hospitals and released Thursday. Carr is due to appear in court on August 10, the station reported.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry criticized the couple for their “carelessness.” “The seriousness of this incident must be underlined. This situation could easily have been fatal. The carelessness is amazing, ”he said.

“However, current law only allows charges for a misdemeanor. Each owner of any firearm should be responsible for the safekeeping of their weapons when children are present in the home, especially curious young children. ”Merry added.