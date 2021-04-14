Two world champions, Frodeno and Lange, announce that they will be in Mogán

04/14/2021 at 12:45 PM CEST

EFE

Two world champions of triathlon in the Ironman modality, the Germans Jan Frodeno Y Patrick Lange, have confirmed that they will participate on April 24 in the Anfi Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria, the first test of its kind to be held in Europe after the covid-19 health crisis.

“After a quick pit stop, we are back to racing. Ten days and counting for the Anfi Challenge Mogán de Gran Canaria, with an attractive route and some decent climbs to climb,” he says on Instagram Frodeno, gold medal at the Beijing Games and winner of the Hawaii Ironman in three editions (2015, 2016 and 2019).

Through the same social network, his compatriot has answered him Patrick Lange, winner in the Hawaii World Cup in 2017 and 2018.

“Ready to fly and bike verification. Tomorrow (for today, Wednesday) it’s time to fly to Gran Canaria for the first race of this season. I really want to do the final preparation of the race on the island of the sun. to compete again! ” Lange.

Jan Frodeno It is considered a myth in the world of triathlon. To his bulky record, he added on March 23 the victory in the Miami Challenge (USA), with a time of two hours 37 minutes and 48 seconds, according to the organization of the Challenge Mogán Gran Canaria, in a statement.

The Mogán test will be the third in the Challenge class to be held in the world after the stoppage caused by covid-19, after those in Miami (USA) and Shepparton (Australia, April 11).