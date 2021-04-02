Two world champions face to face: Akhmadaliev vs. Iwasa, tomorrow Saturday

Darío Pérez

Matchroom Boxing continues its expansion around the world and inaugurates another country in its long list of sports colonized places. Tomorrow Saturday, the Republic of Uzbekistan hosts an evening with several of its best boxers on the card.

The main combat introduces us to Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8-0, 6 KO) against the Japanese Ryosuke Iwasa (27-3, 17 KO). At stake will be the IBF and WBA super bantamweight world titles, held by the Kazakh. Nice fight whatever we want, Iwasa is a very tough opponent, as the Japanese tend to be, who has only lost against top-level fighters like TJ Doheni, Lee Haskins and Shinsuke Yamanaka, and left-handed guard.

Akhmadaliev is, for his part, one of the great exponents of the admirable litter that left amateur boxing to go on to professionalism in the last five years, in his case after being world silver in 2015 and Olympic bronze in 2016. It remains to be seen if, As many predict, he is confirmed in 2021 as the best boxer in the super bantamweight category. It is clear favorite to keep belts in your possession.

As a semi-base combat, the no less formidable Israil Madrimov (6-0, 5 KO) will theoretically have his toughest test to date, the first time he exhibits his talent in the country where he was born (he resides and has always fought in his professional stage in the United States). The Congolese Emmany kalombo (14-0, 14 KO) will be his enigmatic rival, since his career in rental boxing has only elapsed between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The presentation is scary to think that it could create problems for Madrimov, but perhaps his previous level of opposition has not been as demanding as it should be to make the local fighter uncomfortable. It will be ten rounds at super welterweight.

The event features other boxers of Kazakh origin against inferior on-paper rivals. Thus, we can enjoy the super lightweight amateur world champion and silver in Rio 2016 Shakhram Giyasov (10-0, 8 KO), the heavyweight and also world medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (7-0, 7 KO) and the light fly, gold in Rio 2016 and also world medalist, Hasanboy Dusmatov (2-0, 2 KO). They have already prepared relevant steps forward, to measure them in the face of important titles in the medium term.

The evening can be followed this Saturday almost after dinner hours, since it is broadcast in full by DAZN from 4:00 p.m.