two words addressed directly to Toni Cantó

Antón Losada (Photo: YOUTUBE)

Antón Losada has called Toni Cantó a “fucking cheater” on Twitter. The tertullian of Las Cosas Claras, Jesús Cintora’s program on TVE, has shared two tweets addressed to the former Citizen.

And all on account of the news of the day. Finally, Toni Cantó will not be on the list of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4.

The First Chamber of the Constitutional Court (TC) has agreed to keep Cantó and Agustín Conde off the list of the candidacy headed by Ayuso. The vote shows a “fractured” Chamber when leaving a tie at three, being resolved in favor of the dismissal with the casting vote issued by the president of the Chamber, Juan González Rivas.

And what did Toni Cantó say? Venezuela!

As soon as the decision of the Constitutional Court was known, the former leader of Ciudadanos has published a tweet where he reproduces some words by Díaz Ayuso about Venezuela.

In that video you can see a Venezuelan man addressing a large group of people in Madrid saying: “I give a house in Caracas, who wants a house in Caracas so they can live communism. Come, communists, pa´Caracas. Here in Madrid it’s easy to be a communist, asshole ”.

Losada has shared the news of Cadena SER and has dedicated a “fucking cheater” to Toni Cantó.

In another tweet, Losada has deleted the “fucking” and has quoted Cantó to say: “You are a cheater.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Cristina Pardo’s question that made Toni Cantó stammer after his serious accusation of Pedro Sánchez

Toni Cantó surprises even Susanna Griso by sending this message to Ciudadanos voters

Vicente Vallés, ‘trending topic’ after talking about Podemos in these terms

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.