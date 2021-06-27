Two women who sold drugs are arrested in the vicinity of the Senate

MEXICO CITY.

Elements of the Investigative Police (PDI) of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City arrested two young men who sold drugs in the vicinity of the Senate of the Republic.

They are Amara Daithe Montesinos Partida and Pilar Alejandra Sánchez Santiago, aged 22 and 25, who were captured in the Luis Pasteur park on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, in the Tabacalera neighborhood, of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

Agents #PDI of the @FiscaliaCDMX detained two women for their probable commission of the crime against health, in a park located in the Tabacalera neighborhood, @AlcCuauhtemocMxhttps: //t.co/eFeAluBZzv pic.twitter.com/ELFF6lqECn – Investigative Police (@PDI_FGJCDMX) June 26, 2021

During their arrest, they were seized 67 plastic bags containing marijuana; about 47 cigarettes with the same vegetable; at least 22 sachets with a picture of a happy face with marijuana, known as kalifa, and a plastic bag with bulk weed.

Those responsible were presented to the Public Ministry to integrate the investigation folder, for the probable commission of the crime against health and in the next few hours their legal situation will be defined.