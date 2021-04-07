Two women shot from vehicles in New York; one died and the other seriously hospitalized



NYPD night patrol.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

One woman died and another was seriously injured in two nightly shootings recorded earlier this week from cars in the city, where gun violence does not stop.

In the first crime, a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting from a vehicle in The bronx around 10:15 pm on Monday.

The victims were in a two-door black Bentley outside 1125 University Avenue in Highbridge when a suspect in another car approached and opened fire. The unidentified woman was hit in the neck and torso. The man was shot in the left leg.

The victims drove a short distance to Sedgwick Avenue near West 167th St before being found, sources said. Both were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where the woman died and the man was in stable condition, the New York Post reported.

In the second case, last night a woman was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet in the middle of a shooting on a Brooklyn streetPix11 reported.

The police said that two vehicles exchanged shots around 7:20 pm near the intersection of Bainbridge Street and Ralph Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section. The 37-year-old unidentified victim was Wounded in the back by a stray bullet. One of the cars involved was a gray Honda Civic, but there was no description of the other.

No arrests had been made as of this morning. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.