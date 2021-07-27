Two wins and one defeat for the Spanish in Kitzbuhel

The Kitzbuhel ATP 250 draw the finish line for this season’s clay court tournaments. In that sense, the Spaniards, who adapt wonderfully to this surface, want to take advantage of the last gasp to score important points for the rest of the year. Indeed, Carlos Taberner, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser, edged Thiago Seyboth Wild 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in the first round and Pedro Martinez He did the same against Lucas Pouille by 6-3, 6-7 (4) and 6-4. While, Jaume munar He could not and fell to Jozef Kovalik by a double 6-4.

In addition, Mikael Ymer left Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas without opportunities since he beat him 6-3 and 7-5.