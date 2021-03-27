Two winners of the Primitiva win 122,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 62 million

The draw for the Primitiva held this Saturday has left two successful second category (5 hits + complementary) that have each won a prize of 122,670.90 euros.

The two winning tickets have been validated in a Lottery administration of Crevillent (Alicante) and in a receiving office of Barcelona, has reported Lotteries and State Betting.

As there are no winners of either a special category or a first category, the fund that will be offered as boat in the draw next Thursday, April 1, it increases. In this way, a single first category winner with a special category could win 62 million of euros.

The collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 13,252,120 euros.

The Primitiva draw is held twice a week, the Thursdays and Saturdays, being the most widely accepted in Spain.