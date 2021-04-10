Two winners of the Bonoloto win more than 150,000 euros

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Saturday has left two successful first category (6 hits) that have won a prize of 150,768.18 euros each.

Specifically, the winning tickets have been validated in receiving dispatches from Lion Y Benavente (Zamora), has detailed State Lotteries and Betting in a statement.

Also, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there are two other winning tickets for a prize of 80,409.70 euros.

Said winning tickets have been sold in the administration of Lotteries No. 68 of Malaga and in the receiving office nº 16,730 of Gorliz (Biscay).

Finally, the collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,130,099.50 euros.