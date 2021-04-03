Two winners of the Bonoloto take 78,000 euros and the jackpot is 500,000 euros

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Saturday has left two successful second category (5 hits + complementary), which have each won a prize of 78,213.87 euros.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the winning tickets have been validated in an administration of Jaen and in a receiving office of Gijon (Asturias).

Likewise, as there were no first-rate winners (6 hits) the jackpot accumulates for Monday’s draw, where a single winner could win 500,000 euros.

The collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,066,120.50 euros.

This Friday, Bonoloto left other two successful top-notch that have shared the jackpot they had accumulated to date and each took 415,442.58 euros.