LE PECQ, France (AP) – When the humans leave, the whales come out to play.

In another example of wild animals roaming more freely while people are confined to their homes to slow the advance of the coronavirus, a maritime patrol captured video footage of whales traversing the waters of the Mediterranean off the coast of southern France.

The elegant common fin whales were filmed on Tuesday in waters off the Calanques National Park, a protected reserve of exceptional natural beauty located next to the _before bustling_ Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

Didier Reault, director of the park, said that it is “very, very rare” that fin whales are seen in places as close as the waters of the reserve would be. Typically, huge cetaceans remain further out in deeper Mediterranean waters, but reportedly got closer due to suspended shipping, water sports, recreational fishing and other activities.

“The absence of human activity means that the whales are much more serene, calm and confident to rediscover their playground, which they abandon when there is maritime traffic,” Reault told The Associated Press.

“It is clear that the confinement of humans is helping nature and biodiversity to rediscover their natural spaces,” he said. “With the enclosure, nothing is happening, everything is silent. And the animals, whether they are fin whales or other marine species, are clearly rediscovering their trust and peace, allowing them to get closer to the coast. “

Fin whales are among the largest species, weighing up to 70 tons and growing to more than 20 meters (65 feet) in length.

In other parts of the world, wild animals have also been seen touring places abandoned by humans.