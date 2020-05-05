Hong Kong: Doctors on strike for coronavirus outbreak (February 2020) 0:32

Hong Kong . – Hong Kong had just dropped its guard in late February when it was hit by a second wave of the new coronavirus.

After a short period of low case numbers, new infections increased dramatically, causing a series of additional strict restrictions.

That second wave now seems to have largely passed. Hong Kong has not had a local transmission case in more than two weeks, and the city cautiously resumes normal life.

Hong Kong’s success in surviving multiple waves of the virus provides hard-earned lessons to other cities around the world now seeking to reduce restrictions.

In total, Hong Kong has registered only 15 new cases since April 20, all of which were people with a recent travel history. That brings the city’s total to 1,041 cases and four deaths. Of the total cases, 900 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

The coronavirus first emerged in mainland China in December and jumped across the border into Hong Kong on January 24. By then, it had already reached several other countries.

Hong Kong closed the borders and began social distancing just a week after registering its first case. But this three-month period of homework, business closings, and service suspensions has dealt a severe blow to both the city’s economy and residents’ mental health and well-being.

Now, with the second wave mostly contained, many are eager to return to the life of the pre-pandemic.

“I feel very strong, and many people in society have also echoed that the time has come to relax, to lift some restrictions on this social contact,” said the city’s executive leader, Carrie Lam, this Tuesday, little before announcing the lifting of some restrictions.

The new guidelines, which take effect this Friday, will allow more people to meet in public and some companies to reopen.

But Lam and other health experts are also warning people not to let their guard down too soon, as they did in February. He warned that with the virus still wreaking havoc on the rest of the world, it is too early to celebrate a victory.

“I must emphasize that this epidemic can return. As the WHO (World Health Organization) said not long ago … we must remain vigilant, “Lam said last week.

How Hong Kong contained its second wave

In Hong Kong, public panic peaked in early February, with crowds piling up toilet paper, face masks, and supplies until supermarket aisles were empty across the city.

But the actual number of cases remained relatively low; In early March, the city only had around 150 cases of coronavirus, despite sharing a border with mainland China where the virus first emerged.

Then, as the coronavirus pandemic spread beyond China and hit the West, shutting down universities and raising alarms, students and residents of Hong Kong began to return to the city in waves, bringing the virus with them. By the end of the month, the numbers of cases had increased by more than 700.

The government took swift and aggressive measures to curb the imported second wave; They blocked non-Hong Kong residents from entering the city, detained travelers transiting through the city’s airport, and implemented strict quarantine measures and testing on all arrivals to the city, regardless of origin. Those in home quarantine received electronic bracelets to track their location.

The government implemented restrictions such as banning the sale of alcohol in bars and closing all gyms and sports facilities. Many restaurants and cafes closed; those that stayed open had to reduce the seating capacity to increase the distance between customers, or put physical barriers between the tables.

Although some of these measures were seen by some as drastic, the authorities never ordered official confinement or an order to stay home, relying instead on community efforts and people’s compliance to contain the virus.

This approach seems to have worked, and the new daily cases fell once again. April 19 was the last recorded local broadcast.

The cautious return to normal life

The government and the public are now cautiously focusing on resuming life and business in the city and on the transition from survival to healing.

“I think the immediate priority right now is definitely to revive the economy because after all, we’ve been subject to a lot of restrictions in everything you can imagine in the past few months because of the covid-19,” said Christopher Hui, secretary of Finance Services. and Treasury, on May 2.

On Monday, the government reopened recreational and sports spaces such as tennis courts, resumed some services such as tests and driver’s license classes, and resumed community services for vulnerable populations such as the disabled and the elderly.

Starting Friday, the number of people allowed to meet in public will increase from four to eight. The reopening of some companies such as gyms, beauty salons, massage parlors and bars will be allowed, although with restrictions as a limit for customers.

Schools will also gradually reopen starting May 27, and students will return to classrooms in groups and staggered phases.

The public has wholeheartedly welcomed this relaxation of restrictions as summer comes. The last two weekends we have seen crowded beaches, hiking trails, and camps. The restaurants are filling up again, with night lines for some, and others reserved for the coming weeks. Three long and exhausting pandemic months have passed, and people are eager to break loose.

But medical experts in the city warn residents not to fully relax yet. It is too early to say that local broadcasts have come to a complete stop, Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Center for Health Protection said Monday.

Since the virus incubation period is up to 14 days, authorities would need to see two full incubation periods, 28 days, with no infections to declare the end of local transmissions, Chuang said.

And now there is another concern on the horizon: the return of social unrest. The city was rocked by six months of often violent pro-democracy anti-government protests in 2019, which were halted during the pandemic. Now, there are signs that as the danger of coronavirus decreases, protesters are preparing to return to the streets.

There have already been a handful of small-scale protests in the past two weeks, and authorities are also preparing for possible clashes.

“Hong Kong has consecutively seen zero cases of coronavirus,” Lam posted on Facebook last week. “Right now we are able to resist the pandemic … Hong Kong was able to endure the harsh winter, but I am concerned that Hong Kong cannot resist the resurgence of violence from the continuing devastation caused by politics.”

