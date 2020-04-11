The AFE has sent to more than 10,000 affiliates a document in collaboration with healthcare professionals with recommendations for when the competition returns, including pretests to detect possible positives for coronavirus, two weeks of preseason as a minimum and avoid autographs or any type of contact with fans.

«The fundamental objective of this document (…) is to establish guidelines to preserve the health and safety of footballers on their return to activity after the Alarm State“, Informs the players’ union, recalling that the return to competition should begin” when the health authorities establish it and the restrictions that legally allow movement to the training place are lifted, not before. “

For the AFE it is essential that this return to normality, “after so many days without competing or training in a group, it will necessarily require a minimum amount of rehabilitation and collective physical preparation before restarting the competition«. The union considers a “reconditioning” period necessary to “minimize the risk of injury, which should be” approximately 15 to 20 days “.

Likewise, AFE proposes medical examinations, with previous COVID-19 testsas well as «stress tests, echocardiogram, spirometry and temperature controls before starting workouts. “In the event that a player tests positive, the protocol and the measures established by the health and government authorities must be activated,” they add.

In addition, the AFE to «avoid possible contagions», also «recommends that all unauthorized persons outside the team be banned from entering the sports facilities, as well as the ingestion of any food, drink or supplements in the locker room, outside the provisions of the club or the medical services, is discouraged. «It is also recommended to avoid signing autographs, photographs and face-to-face interviews, to minimize the possible risk of contagion ”, he adds.

It will be mandatory for the clubs have a specialist disinfection company and have sufficient supplies of individual protection material, as well as hydroalcoholic gels for hand disinfection in their facilities, “specifies the AFE.

“Regarding physiotherapy treatments during this period of time; if necessary, it is advised that they are always carried out with the required security measures established by the health authorities and regarding the calendar, “as this union has always defended” the matches must be played -at least- every 72 hours.

“Both AFE and FIFPRO, the world union of footballers, They consider it a priority to respect these deadlines to ensure the health, safety and integrity of the footballer. This union is going to be very rigorous so that both the calendar and the times in which the matches are played are subject to the health factor, “he adds.

“Just as a few months ago we promoted the creation of a health delegate in all fields of play, we consider the figure of a person responsible for occupational risks essential, given the current situation. Likewise, AFE urges the government authorities to «ttake the necessary coordination measures and sufficient guarantees, to avoid chaos in the return to training and competition and the possible immediate stop of it in cases of new positives ».

Finally, the AFE has reinforced the channels of attention with its affiliates and has insisted that the return to competition only take place after the express authorization of the health authorities. The document sent to its affiliates is “subject” to the “sanitary and all kinds of measures that the Ministry of Health and the competent authority, they can legally establish after their implementation that they improve the situation of the workers. ”