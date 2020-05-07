The Madrid City Council that directs José Luis Martínez-Almeida This Thursday has further increased the tax cut expected in the capital. It will alleviate taxpayers with a tax decrease of 67.6 million by including the entertainment sector. One of the tax measures planned by Madrid is the reduction of the IBI. This movement contrasts with what has happened in 2020 in the city of Valencia, governed by the politician from Compromís Joan Ribó with the support of the socialists, who have raised this tax and continue without reversing it despite the multiple Complaints from merchants in the municipality.

Specifically, in Madrid the reduction of the IBI provides for a 25% discount on the full IBI quota for 2020 to properties intended for leisure, hospitality, commerce and, from this Thursday also, for shows, including cinemas, theaters and the music and dance rooms. This bonus is calculated that can benefit more than 106,900 shops and leisure, hospitality and entertainment establishments, with an estimated impact of 54.1 million.

Meanwhile in Valencia the municipal government has approved for this year 2020 the widespread increase in IBI of 3%, which in the case of commerce can reach a 10% increase due to the high cadastral value of some premises, up to a total of 13%. A strong blow that the employers have denounced Confecomerç, as the ABC newspaper progressed this Thursday. Confecomerç regretted in a statement that in a situation like the current one, in which it is necessary for the municipalities to promote aid measures and tax deferrals, that of Valencia has carried out “a decision that causes significant damage” to small businesses.

Madrid extends the tax reduction to the world of culture and leisure

Madrid has extended this Thursday to the world of culture and entertainment the extraordinary tax cut announced in March and can generate an estimated tax and fee relief of 65.1 million euros in the commerce, leisure, hospitality and entertainment of the city. To this discount is added the announced 25% discount on the ‘terrace rate’, which raises the total of municipal tax breaks due to the pandemic to 67.6 million euros, reported the municipal spokeswoman, Inmaculada Sanz.

The Madrid consistory stresses that it has been the first administration in Spain to promote a tax cut with the aim of mitigating the negative economic effects that are taking place in certain sectors of the city’s economy, especially harmed by the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, organizations such as the IMF have asked countries to lower taxes, something that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has ignored for now.

On the other hand, the Governing Board gave the go-ahead on Thursday to the suppression of the requirement of maintaining employment in the calendar year, both in the reduction of the Real Estate Tax (IBI), and in the Economic Activities Tax (IAE). The objective: to contribute to the maintenance of as many economic activities as possible, something that will directly affect employment.

Many economists had warned that if job maintenance requirements were established to benefit from government assistance, some companies were bankrupt, something that Almeida has tried to avoid with this latest move.

Detail of tax measures in Madrid

The Madrid Governing Board has also decided to consider an allegation that, in the event of a lease, suggested requiring the property owner to transfer the bonus to the activity holder. In this way, a specific requirement is introduced that conditions the right to the rebate, in the case of leased properties, to reduce the rent of the tenants, a moratorium is practiced or any similar measure is taken.

The City Council of the capital has also approved extending to certain epigraphs of cultural and sporting events the 25% discount on the full amount of the 2020 Economic Activities Tax. Among the activities that have been added are museums and libraries, musicians, those related to cinema, theater, circus and bullfighting, some sports activities, as well as hairdressers and beauty institutes, recreational parks and attractions, congresses and other shows. In this way, the bonus is added to other headings such as leisure and hospitality, travel agencies, shopping and department stores. This bonus is estimated to benefit around 16,000 companies, with an estimated impact of 11 million euros.

To these processed tax measures is added a reduction of 25% in the Rate for Private Use or Special Use of the Local Public Domain for stalls located on public roads or in street markets, terraces, commercial, industrial or recreational activities and free press distribution, with an estimated impact of 2.5 million euros, which is the equivalent of the amount they should pay in three months of the year.

Moratoriums and deferrals

On the other hand, the Madrid City Council has extended the payment terms for various taxes and fees and has modified the fiscal calendar of the Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles, the Vehicle Passage Rate and the ATM Rate. With this moratorium Voluntary payment of these taxes is delayed for one month, so it began on May 1 and ends on June 30.

Refering to suspension of deadlines, the Almeida consistory has suspended the term for the payment of tax self-assessments, the presentation of declarations and the request for an extension for the payment of the capital gains mortis causa.