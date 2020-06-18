© Justin Sullivan

Both supports contemplate the bonus of $ 600 dollars extra weekly until the month of July.

There are two ways for you to receive unemployment benefits: through from shared work programs or thanks to partial unemployment insurance benefits. Both programs include the extra $ 600 check paid weekly until the end of July, but there are benefits and drawbacks to each type of financial aid.

Shared work programs

The Department of Labor has reported that more than 30 million Americans continue to collect unemployment benefits and, upon request, you can continue to receive a smaller check if you are working part time since benefits are complemented by wages.

According to experts, shared work programs are preferable to partial unemployment insurance benefits Since benefits usually require a substantial reduction in working hours for a person to be entitled to be a beneficiary.

The pay you receive is typically less than shared-work programs because of differences in how a state calculates the benefits of each program. Shared work programs are only available in half of the country’s states. An employer must offer the program to its workers so that they can enroll.

In each of the two programs, workers obtain a substantial economic benefit but they are temporary. When you receive the unemployment check from the state where you live, you will be awarded the extra $ 600 a week that is covered by the CARES Act.

This is the best way to get more resources than the full-time salary but the extra payment will only be deposited until next July 31.

Shared work programs allows companies and businesses to reduce working hours by between 10% and 60% for the workers. This help prevents companies from laying off workers receiving a subsidy from the State that compensates the lost wages.

If a worker at your job cut your work hours in half, You will receive half of the state unemployment check plus an extra bonus of $ 600 per week from the federation, in addition to your salary.

In order to access this benefit, employers must file a plan at the state offices where they reside and be approved so that their workers can receive their benefits.

Partial unemployment benefits

In the case of the partial benefits they are a bit more complicated and the rules vary from state to state. In most cases, the workers have considerably reduced their hours of shared work. and they have to earn less per week from a job that they will otherwise receive in state unemployment benefits while not finding a job.

For example, the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities notes that an American receives on average $ 378 a week in state unemployment benefits. Entitlement to partial unemployment benefits would generally mean earning less than a job. Only in a state like Louisiana, things could be different, since there unemployed workers get paid up to $ 211 weekly.

However until the end of July the workers will not be affected their income due to the extra income of $ 600 dollars of federal aid. In this case the workers must apply for partial benefits, unlike those they chose the shared work program, in which the employer applies for unemployment insurance.

