Yes finally Tony Ferguson enter the octagon with Justin Gaethje There is no doubt that going to enter as a favorite. There is no lack of those who affirm that it is, along with Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the two best fighters in the history of the lightweight of UFC.

Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson

But surely no one rules out a victory for his opponent, who has shown that it can beat anyone. Ali Abdelaziz it doesn’t. In fact, talking to ESPN, the representative of the World Lightweight Champion made these statements:

“Tony Ferguson is an unorthodox and crazy fighter who comes after you from different angles. He is a fighter with an opportunistic floor game. I am not going to say that it is of a very high level, because we saw what Kevin Lee did to him. He rode it and almost managed to get on his back

“But Tony is a black jiu-jitsu belt, and of course he has a great coach like Eddie Bravo. Without him it would be a 50-50 fight. I have to respect him, but he’s actually going to fight a guy who’s the best technical fighter we’ve seen in this sport.

“I have to remind everyone that this guy (Justin Gaethje) is a Division 1 All American. It is going to be a great fight for the fans. Justin Gaethje is prepared to die in the fight. And Tony too. Trevor Wittman (coach of Gaethje) is one of the best coaches we have seen in the sport.

“In the last three fights (of Gaethje), three knockouts in less than five minutes and Justin was unharmed. I want to see how Tony can be harmed. Justin doesn’t hit like Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, like any of these people. When Justin hits you, he can put people to sleep. I want to know if he can take Justin’s punches. ”

KO power and wrestling. Abdelaziz envisions two ways for Justin Gaethje to beat Tony Ferguson when they meet.