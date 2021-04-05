Two-way tie between Llerenense and AD Lobón

04/04/2021 at 11:34 PM CEST

The Fill and the AD Lobon tied at two in the match played this Sunday in the Fernando Robina. The Fill He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Calamonte. On the part of the visiting team, the AD Lobon he won his last match in the tournament 2-1 against the UD Edge Fountain. With this result, Llerena’s team is second after the end of the duel, while AD Lobon is ninth.

The match started face to face for the local team, who released the light through a goal from David Camps in the 16th minute, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 score on the scoreboard.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for Lobón’s team, who put the tables with a goal of Rodriguez in minute 65. After a new move increased the score of the AD Lobon thanks to a bit of Mario in the 66th minute, allowing the 1-2. However the Fill achieved the equalization with a goal in his own goal of Manu shortly before the end, specifically in 89, ending the duel with a score of 2-2 on the scoreboard.

In the chapter on changes, the Fill from Kike freire relieved Millan, Jaime Mateos and Sergio Cebada by Kaka, Manuel and Fortes, while the technician of the AD Lobon, Mario J. Ballesteros, ordered the entry of James, Rodriguez and Garranchan to supply Javivi, Highlander and Raft.

The referee admonished Kaka, Manuel, By Giovanni and Noni by the Fill already Mario, Pedro Juan and Torino by the Lobón team.

At the moment, the Fill is left with 24 points and the AD Lobon with 16 points.

The next day the Fill will be measured with the Valdivia, while Lobón’s team will play their match against Trujillo.

Data sheetLlerenense:Christian, Salas, Noni, Calvo, Fortes (Sergio Cebada, min.70), Kaká (Millan, min.46), Tome Moliner, Zuri, De Giovanni, David Camps and Manuel (Jaime Mateos, min.58)AD Lobón:Kouba, Torino, Laguta, Manu, Javivi (Jaime, min.50), Chin, Cuevas, Balsera (Garranchan, min.87), Pedro Juan, Mario and Serrano (Rodríguez, min.55)Stadium:Fernando RobinaGoals:David Camps (1-0, min. 16), Rodríguez (1-1, min. 65), Mario (1-2, min. 66) and Manu (2-2, min. 89)