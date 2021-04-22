Two-way tie between Genoa and Benevento

04/21/2021 at 10:52 PM CEST

The match played this Wednesday at the Luigi ferraris and who faced the Genoa and to Benevento it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. The Genoa arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against AC Milan by a score of 2-1. For his part, Benevento they were defeated by 5-3 in the last game they played against the Lazio. After the game, the home team was in fourteenth position, while the Benevento he stayed in seventeenth place at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation started in an excellent way for the group of Benevento, which opened the scoreboard through a maximum penalty of Nicolas Viola just a few minutes after the initial whistle, at minute 5. But later the Genoa equalized the match by making it 1-1 thanks to a goal from Goran pandev in the 11th minute. However, the visiting team took the lead in the light, establishing the 1-2 with a goal from Gianluca Lapadula in minute 15. However, the home team in minute 21 achieved the equalizer thanks to another goal from Goran pandev, thus completing a double. After this, the first half concluded with a score of 2-2.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 2-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Genoa from Davide ballardini relieved Eldor Shomurodov, Marko pjaca, Valon Behrami Y Edoardo Goldaniga for Mattia Destro, Goran pandev, Kevin strootman Y Davide biraschi, while the technician of the Benevento, Filippo Inzaghi, ordered the entry of Luca caldirola, Bryan dabo, Roberto Insigne, Pasquale Schiattarella Y Giuseppe Di Serio to supply Alessandro tuia, Arthur Ionite, Aldolfo Gaich, Nicolas Viola Y Gianluca Lapadula.

In the match the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the local team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Ivan Radovanovic Y Kevin strootman.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Genoa he ranked fourteenth in the table with 33 points. For his part, Benevento with this point he got the seventeenth place with 31 points at the end of the game.

The next day both teams will play at home. The rojiazul team will do it against him Spezia Calcio, Meanwhile he Benevento will face the Udinese.

Data sheetGenoa:Lorenzo Montipo, Alessandro Tuia, Federico Barba, Kamil Glik, Fabio Depaoli, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta, Gianluca Lapadula and Aldolfo GaichBenevento:Mattia Perin, Davide Biraschi, Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Davide Zappacosta, Miha Zajc, Milan Badelj, Kevin Strootman, Domenico Criscito, Mattia Destro and Goran PandevStadium:Luigi ferrarisGoals:Nicolas Viola (0-1, min. 5), Goran Pandev (1-1, min. 11), Gianluca Lapadula (1-2, min. 15) and Goran Pandev (2-2, min. 21)