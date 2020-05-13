Two new threats are yet to come to the Arrowverse, according to what could be seen in Lucius Fox’s diary in the penultimate episode of ‘Batwoman’.

Throughout the first season of the Gotham City heroine series, references to more popular Batman villains have been seen., but none of them has appeared officially.

Although the arrival of this villain duo could be somewhat different from the role they both had in the Christopher Nolan films.

The newspaper hints at the resurrection of Ra’s Al Ghul and Talia Al Ghul in ‘Batwoman’, having a relationship with Bruce Wayne similar to that of the original Batman comics. It further suggests that the character’s story may be radically different on Earth-Prime than it was on Arrowverse before ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’.

Ra’s Al Ghul was originally introduced to the Arrowverse in the third season of ‘Arrow’, when he clashed with Oliver Queen after Malcolm Merlyn’s manipulations forced the vigilante to duel with the leader of the League of Assassins.

Oliver earned Ra’s respect by surviving the ordeal and was offered the opportunity to become his heir. Later, Ra’s Al Ghul’s oldest daughter, Talia, was introduced to the series during the fifth season, as one of Oliver Queen’s teachers during her five-year exile.

Both characters are mentioned in a paragraph from Lucius Fox’s diary, which has been the center of events in the first season of the series, when a villain managed to decipher the diary, he read what will be the story of Ra’s Al Ghul and Talia Al Ghul in ‘Batwoman’.

The story in the diary appears to be based on a plot from the comics called ‘The Resurrection of Ra’s Al Ghul’, published in 2007, the one that talks about Talia looking for Bruce Wayne and giving him a magical armor known as the Suit of Sorrows, which was connected to the Order of Saint Dumas that created the murderer Azrael.

This suggests a much closer relationship between Talia Al Ghul and Bruce Wayne on the Arrowverse than previously reported; a relationship much closer to the romance the two enjoyed in the comics.

Could Talia Al Ghul’s return be seen?