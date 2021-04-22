Two veterinarians in Chile vaccinated people allegedly against coronavirus with doses for dogs



A member of the Chilean Canine Police trains a Golden Retriever, as part of the anti-coronavirus initiatives in the country.

Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP / Getty Images

A Chilean veterinarian publicly admitted this week that she vaccinated four people and herself against the coronavirus with a dose of immunization that is used to treat this and other diseases in dogs.

The count of the Ministry of Health (Seremi) of the Antofagasta region points out that, in total, there would be more than 70 people inoculated with the eightfold vaccine for dogs.

The so-called eightfold immunizer is given to dogs to protect them from eight diseases including canine coronavirus (Canine Coronavirus), Canine Infectious Hepatitis, Influenza, and Leptospirosi.s.

A second vet being investigated by the agency told authorities that he only vaccinated himself.

According to the Associated Press news agency report on Tuesday, the case was first revealed by the Antofagasta newspaper El Mercurio. The immunizations were carried out in the city of Calama during the second half of 2020. At that time, Chile had not received the vaccines against the coronavirus, which began to arrive in December.

The Undersecretary of Health of Antofagasta, Roxana Díaz, told the press that she found out about the situation after personnel from the veterinary clinic of Dr. María Fernanda Muñoz denounced that she did not respect health regulations.

“We arrived at the premises, and, when we saw the staff without a mask, we consulted them and they said that they were vaccinated by the veterinarian (Muñoz) against COVID-19, when we still did not have the vaccine. I’m talking about last year, ”Díaz told the 24 Horas channel.

Muñoz acknowledged to the channel that he was vaccinated and that he also supplied the dose to his secretary, her husband and the two children of the couple.

“If the vaccine is so bad, it didn’t do anything to me. Why doesn’t the Seremi de Salud (the regional authority) come and test if my blood has antibodies? ”Asked the veterinarian as a challenge.

For her part, the doctor’s secretary stated that neither her relatives nor she experienced problems after the eightfold vaccine was administered.

“My husband in the company he works for, who had too much contact, was with those people and he was not infected by the vaccine that the doctor gave him,” the woman alleged, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Although the doctor argued that she did not vaccinate anyone else, a witness, to whom the veterinarian offered the dose for dogs, told the authorities that Muñoz had vaccinated between 70 to 75 people and had 90 more doses left.

A second vet experimented with the dog vaccine

The second veterinarian named for this practice was identified as Carlos Pardo. He claims that he did a study in humans to test the supposed effectiveness of the vaccine and that his interest is to inoculate more humans. The subject vaccinated himself and authorities are investigating how many more people he may have immunized.

The report of the referred Chilean media indicates that the doctor developed a letter with false information entitled “Cross immunization with canine coronavirus vaccine as a preventive treatment, in humans at risk of contagion and developing the coronavirus disease COVID-19” that he shared on social networks with other doctors citing alleged cases in Argentina.

“This is very dangerous. There are studies that say that the effects on people can be local, such as irritation from the medications it brings or systemic effects, ”said Díaz.

At this time, no authorized health authority has indicated that the eightfold vaccine is effective in humans. Its effectiveness in humans against the coronavirus has also not been proven by scientific studies. Administration of the eightfold vaccine in humans is not allowed.

Pardo was fined just over nine million pesos (about $ 9,200 dollars), while Muñoz was fined about 10 million pesos (about $ 10,300 dollars). In addition, both face a summary for infraction of the sanitary law.

Both cases were transferred to the Calama local prosecutor’s office.