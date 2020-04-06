Peru will have to prepare to face “two very hard weeks” starting Monday, when the pandemic of the new coronavirus is expected to reach its fullness in the country, Health Minister Víctor Zamora warned Sunday night.

“Uncertainty will be the mark of our lives from now on, two very hard weeks are coming, very difficult, we are progressively increasing the cases,” the minister said during an interview with N news channel.

Zamora explained that “the epidemic (of the new coronavirus) will be in all its fullness” at that time.

In Peru, where it is mandatory to wear masks to go outside, 2,281 infections have been registered until Sunday (585 more compared to Saturday) and 83 deaths (+10), since the first case appeared on March 6.

Health authorities believe that the peak of cases could reach up to 5,000 infections in total.

“We are probably going to be located around 4,000, 5,000 infected people,” said Pilar Mazzetti, head of the COVID-19 Combat Operations Command.

The estimates coincide with the dates in which the Peruvian authorities estimate to increase, substantially, the daily tests to discard the virus. It is planned to carry out 12,000 tests, a figure much higher than the current one and a half thousand days that the authorities assure is being done.

“We must reach the level of 12,000 tests per day to be able to have the precise image of where the virus is moving, we hope that in the course of this week we can reach this figure,” said Minister Zamora.

The announcement opens the door for the government to extend the confinement of the population as the closing of borders that has governed since a state of emergency was decreed on March 16 and which until now expires on April 12.

Peru experienced a virtual curfew on Sunday 24 hours a day, the first since the state of emergency rules.

The new restrictions were applied after President Martín Vizcarra admitted a week ago that the expected results in reducing the increase in cases were not taking place, despite the night curfew and the closure of most businesses except the essential ones.

The government on Thursday banned men and women from going out on the street together, and ordered that they alternate their gender by departures between April 1 and 12. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, men and women Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On Sundays, no one goes out.