Two Venezuelans tested positive for Covid-19 at the Phillies

Two Venezuelans gave positive to Covid-19 in the Phillies of Philadelphia in the Big leagues. Jose Alvarado and Ronald Torreyes are the names of the players in the MLB.

Alvarado, who had gotten off to a good start to the 2021 season of the MLB With two wins, zero losses and a 1.59 ERA, he will be out indefinitely. While Torreyes It is also not known the period that he will not be with the team after catching Coronavirus in the MLB.

In replacement of the two Venezuelans, the team of Phillies has brought up Damon Jones, infielder Nick Maton and left-handed pitcher Cristopher Sánchez for the Big leagues.

Notably Jose Alvarado and Ronald Torreyes they weren’t the only ones on campus to throw positive to Covid-19, but also members of the coaching staff will be left out by said virus.

Here is the report:

Left-handed pitcher José Alvarado, infielder Ronald Torreyes and left-handed pitcher Matt Moore were placed on the disabled list. – Philadelphia Phillies (@losphillies) April 19, 2021

The ElFildeo team sends the speedy recovery to these two Venezuelans who unfortunately have thrown positive to Covid-19 forcing them to stay outside with the Phillies.