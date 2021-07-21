Two Vaccinated Biden and Pelosi Counselors Tested Positive

15 minutes. An official who works in the White House with Joe Biden and one of the advisers to the president of the US Lower House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, official sources reported Tuesday.

Neither of the two advisers, who were not identified, had close contact with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, or with Pelosi, according to sources.

“This Monday, a fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 when he was off campus,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki at her daily press conference.

That person is isolated, with “mild symptoms”. For now, it has not been determined that he has had “close contacts” with “other high-ranking White House personnel,” Psaki added.

The spokeswoman acknowledged that in recent months there have been more cases of White House personnel testing positive despite being vaccinated. However, he did not want to specify how many and only clarified that none of them is an advisor who has frequent contact with Biden.

They were at a reception

Both the White House official and the Pelosi spokesperson who tested positive were at an outdoor reception at a Washington hotel last week alongside a delegation of Texas state legislators who are visiting the capital, according to the newspaper. digital Axios.

At least two of those Texas lawmakers tested positive this weekend, days after also meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Nevertheless, her team determined that she was not at risk of contracting it and therefore should not quarantine.

Psaki assured Tuesday that Biden is tested for COVID-19 “every two weeks”, as well as many of his advisers. On the other hand, journalists who have access to the president are forced to undergo a test the day they go to see him.

White House protocols

The White House does not seem willing to change its protocols in light of the new contagion. In fact, Psaki said that “infections from vaccinated people (result in symptoms that) are normally mild.”

Since the end of May, both the White House staff and the journalists who cover it They work from the narrow West Wing without wearing a mask, as long as they are vaccinated, following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English).

After months with reduced capacity, Psaki’s daily press conference has been held again with dozens of journalists in the seats and corridors of the small room. However, almost all of them are vaccinated, according to the White House Correspondents Association.

Capitol employees and reporters who cover them also work without a mask, who in many cases nevertheless returned to put on the mask on Tuesday after learning that a spokesperson for Pelosi had tested positive, according to The Hill newspaper.

That spokesperson had no contact with Pelosi. Both he and the rest of the press office staff worked from home on Tuesday to exercise extreme precautions, explained an adviser to the Speaker of the Lower House, Drew Hammill, in a statement.