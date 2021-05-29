Two units of the Lamborghini Urus tour Japan in search of new customers

Those from Sant’Agata Bolognese have set out to continue conquering markets and to continue adding new customers for the Lamborghini Urus, the brand’s best-selling model by far, and today a true pillar of sales. The Italian firm has covered a journey of 6,500 kilometers with two units of the sports SUV.

The figures of the Italian brand do not lie. The Lamborghini urus Today it is the true sales vein, and the mainstay of the firm, sweeping the world. A few months ago the manufacturer set out to continue to conquer customers from different world markets demonstrating the qualities of the sporty SUV, with special tests in very wild scenarios.

From reaching top speed on a frozen lake, to proving your ability off the tarmac in the most difficult terrain of the great forests of Russia. Lamborghini’s last great challenge has been to cover a long journey of 6,500 kilometers entirely by road in Japan: The “Unlock Any Road Japan” project, featuring two units, one dressed in the exclusive colors of the “Pearl Capsule” exterior customization program.

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule poses in one of the stages of the challenge in Japan

The Lamborghini Urus, to conquer markets such as Japan

This particular unit has been presented in the test with the body painted in the color «Giallo Inti», a shade of yellow with a special pearl effect finish thanks to the four layers of gloss that sum, and that contrasts with the ceiling and other details painted in gloss black. A unique design compared to the more common of the other unit, painted in “Astraeus Blue”. Even the interior of the first one also stands out especially for the Hexagonal leather pattern, contrast stitching and embroidered brand logo and carbon fiber inserts.

The two units of the Urus traveled the route divided into 17 stages, and in less than a month, from Fukuoka to Tokyo, passing through the most spectacular landscapes of the Japanese island, and demonstrating in some sections of the route its high dynamic capacity on roads with sections full of curves. A habitat where the Lamborghini Urus really brings out engine performance 4.0-liter V8 biturbo that offers a maximum power of 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds. What the manufacturer has not indicated has been the consumption …

The Urus will be the first model of the brand to receive an update in the coming months. Lamborghini Urus Evo prototypes roll camouflaged in Europe hiding some aesthetic improvements and what is not seen with the naked eye: a significant improvement in chassis control, driving dynamics, as well as in the mechanical plane. Because The Urus will also be the first hybrid model, and that we will see at the end of the year.

The Lamborghini Urus demonstrates its qualities on a 6,500-kilometer trip in Japan