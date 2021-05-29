Two underwater robots search for the missing of the capsized ship in the port of Castellón

Two Underwater Robots and Resources Sent From other parts of the country they have mobilized to collaborate in the search for the two missing persons when a boat capsized this Friday in the Port of Castellón, which remains closed and where “all efforts” are focused on locating the workers.

This has been explained by the president of the Castellón Port Authority, Rafa Simó, in statements to the media from the port, where at 8:30 p.m. on Friday a 79-meter-long cargo ship and Panamanian flag in which nine people were traveling overturned until it is in a keel position in the sun, that is, lying on its side. The Civil Guard has opened proceedings to clarify the causes of the accident, as confirmed by the armed institute to Europa Press.

Three people were injured, of which two were transferred to the General Hospital of Castelló, where one of the workers admitted to the ICU with a reserved prognosis remains. Two people also disappeared. As detailed by Simó, they are a 36-year-old stevedore of Spanish nationality and a young 22-year-old crew member of Indian nationality.

The search for these two workers It is “the only priority right now” and in which all efforts are being spent “, as indicated by the president of the Port Authority, who has ensured that all the resources that all authorities are putting on top of are being mobilized. table”. “There are resources coming from the rest of Spain to collaborate in this operation,” he said.

The rescue operation is made up of some 150 people and two underwater robots have joined, one from the Jaume I University (UJI) and the other from Maritime Rescue of A Coruña.

Participate Also personnel from the Maritime Captaincy, the Port Authority, the Judicial Police, Maritime Rescue, the Castellón Provincial Firefighters Consortium, divers -including personnel from Cartagena-, the municipal emergency service, Red Cross, Emergency health services and the NGO Stella Maris. In addition, the Emergency Immediate Response Team (ERIE) of Red Cross psychologists has been activated to attend to the families of the two disappeared.

“We have to understand that it is a complicated operation“, explained Simó, before specifying that” diver jobs require certain waiting times “and are” complicated in itself. “He also explained that the ship’s loading” makes it difficult every afternoon “because part of it remains in the ship’s hold, another is hooked and some has been “scattered on the seabed.”

Whether the missing workers were on or off the ship and whether they are searched for in the inside of the boat, the president of the Port Authority has indicated that the professionals of the rescue operation have interviewed the witnesses of the accident to know these details and are “considering different options and search areas”, so this will be “the most intensive and wide possible “and will include both the ship itself and the surroundings of the port and the seabed.

Non-dangerous goods

It is, Simó has detailed, the ship Nazmiye Ana, who arrived in Castellón from Barcelona and was later going to Algeria, with a crew of nine people of various nationalities, such as Egyptians, Indians and Turks.

He was carrying a load of about 20 containers and also conventional general merchandise, without any dangerous substance or merchandise, has pointed out the president of the Port Authority, who details that although anti-pollution barriers have been erected preventively, there is no record of any fuel leak.

Asked about the state of the ship, Simó has avoided offering details about it and has referred to the investigations launched to determine the circumstances. Yes it has specified that the ship I had been working for “several months” with the Port of Castelló, although it is not a new ship.

The value of speed

The port manager has put in value the “speed both in the activation and in the execution of the established protocols “, the Port Self-Protection Plan and the Maritime Interior Plan, the latter with a preventive nature in case there was a fuel leak, a problem that has not occurred.” acted very quickly, the facts corroborate it, “he assured.

He also stressed that “from the first moment” the Port Authority has been in “direct and permanent contact with all authorities related “, among them the Subdelegation of the Government, the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig; the Minister for Territorial Policy, Arcadi Spain; the Mayor of the city, Amparo Marco; the President of the Provincial Council, José Martí, and the sea captain He has thanked all of them for their collaboration.