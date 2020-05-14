The teachers of the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Malaga Aniceto Murillo and Urtzi Buijs have been awarded the International Prize for Mathematical Research ‘Ferrán Sunyer i Balaguer’ (FSB Prize), which annually distinguishes monographs of exceptional quality that make significant progress in an active area of ​​study.

Specifically, the professors of the Geometry and Topology area of ​​the UMA have been recognized for their book ‘Lie Models in Topology’, together with Yves Félix, from the Catholic University of Leuven, and Daniel Tanré, from the University of Lille, also co-authors of the same.

It is a work about algebraic topology, A relatively modern branch of mathematics that develops algebraic models capable of accurately describe the behavior of geometric objects subjected to continuous deformations.

“Although this area has traditionally been considered a fundamental -theoretical- branch of mathematics, recently methods and results of algebraic topology have been successfully applied to fields as applied as neuroscience, robotics or computer science”, clarifies Murillo.

This scientific team carries out different lines of research that cover a wide spectrum within the topology. From the most algebraic aspect, which focuses on the development of higher algebraic structures, even the most geometric ones that pass through different areas of algebraic topology, even touching applied topology problems.

Prize

Established in 1993 by the ‘Ferran Sunyer i Balaguer Foundation’, from the ‘Institut d’Estudis Catalans’, this award pays tribute to Ferran Sunyer i Balaguer (1912-1967), a self-taught Catalan mathematician who, despite severe physical disability , was very active in classical analysis research. Thus, the first of the awards went to the well-known mathematician Alex Lubotsky, a professor at the Einstein Institute in Jerusalem and also an adjunct professor at Yale University.

“Since then, extraordinary mathematicians from different countries have been awarded this prize, all of them world leaders, without a doubt, in their fields of research. Being on the same list as mathematicians such as Lubotsky, the brothers Kumar and Ram Murty, Vladimir Turaev, Xavier Tolsa, Guy David, Mark Goresky and so many others of equal importance, is for us an enormous privilege that we would never have imagined, ”affirm the professors of the Faculty of Sciences.

The distinction is endowed with 15,000 euros and also entails the publication of the work in the prestigious ‘Progress In Mathematics’ collection, by the publisher ‘Birkhäuser-Springer’.

