Two twins separated at birth and adopted by different families reunite after 36 years

Life takes many turns, and oddly enough, almost anything is possible. If not, ask these two twins natives of South Korea who were Separated at birth and 36 years later they have met again.

This whole story starts when you loved girls are adopted by different families, one in Florida and one in Pennsylvania. Neither of them knew much about her past until Emily Bushne’s daughter decided to take a DNA test.

“I wanted to do the DNA test because my mother was adopted,” the girl explained last Friday in an interview on Good Morning America. “I wanted to know if I had more family“he commented.

A test that, due to life circumstances, She also decided to make her Emily’s twin, Molly Sinert. Both received the results of the tests last March.

“I clicked on the close relative and didn’t understand shared 49.96% of DNA with a person who said she was probably my daughter. Obviously, that was not correct, because I have never given birth, I have no children, “Sinert told the chain.

It was at that moment that he learned about his twin sister: “Although I have a family that loves me and she adores me and it has been absolutely wonderful, there was always a feeling of disconnection. Finding out she had an identical twin cleared everything up. Everything makes sense“.

The sisters got in touch and they began to send messages and share photos. Both they were surprised with coincidences as they both had had cats and the similarities in, for example, the dresses, necklaces and hairstyle in their respective graduation parties.

His first face-to-face meeting It took place on March 29, the day they turned 36. “That was the happiest moment of my life“said Bushnell.” I have been robbed of the last 36 years of a life I could have had with my twin. But at the same time, I am very grateful and excited for what awaits me“confessed the woman.