Two trucks of huachicoleros burn in Hidalgo

TULA DE ALLENDE

An intense mobilization of personnel from the emergency services was registered this Saturday morning, after it was alerted by the fire of two trucks carrying hydrocarbon presumably milked from pipelines of Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) in the state of Hidalgo.

It may interest you: They ensure huachicol point of industrial dimensions in Ecatepec

The events occurred in the town of Santa Ana Ahuehuepan, municipality of Tula de Allende, place identified as one of the highest rates of fuel transfer in the region.

According to the reports, it was two trucks that were located while they were burning.

This fact led to the mobilization of the services of Tula emergency and National Guard who upon arriving at the place realized that two units were engulfed in flames, which were connected with hoses in one of the Pemex pipelines.

The crew of the trucks are known to have fled between hills when they saw what happened, without being located.

* brc