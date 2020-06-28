Data from a seismograph after an earthquake. . / EPA / Alanah M. Torralba / Archive

(ALANAH M. TORRALBA /)

San Juan, Jun 28 . .- The Puerto Rico Seismic Network reported this Sunday that two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 4.7 have been recorded in the southwest of the island, which were also felt in other neighboring countries of the Caribbean.

The tremors occurred this morning at 2:42 and 2:45 local time (06:42) and (06:45 GMT).

The epicenter of the first one was six kilometers from the southwest coast of Guanica at a depth of 11 kilometers, while the second occurred 9.8 kilometers deep.

Both were felt in the surrounding areas.

Since December 2019 there has been a high intensity of tremors in the south of Puerto Rico, the last one was on June 23.

The strongest was on January 7 and had a magnitude of 6.4.

Between December 28 and May 29, the Puerto Rico Seismic Network has processed one 8,921 telluric movements.