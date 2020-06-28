The tremors occurred early this Sunday in Puerto Rico and were also felt in other neighboring countries of the Caribbean

San Juan, Puerto Rico.- The Seismic Network of Puerto Rico reported this Sunday that there have been two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 4.7 in the southwest of the island, which were also felt in other neighboring Caribbean countries.

The tremors They occurred this morning at 2:42 and 2:45 local time (06:42) and (06:45 GMT).

The epicenter of the first one was six kilometers from the southwest coast of Guanica at a depth of 11 kilometers, while the second occurred 9.8 kilometers deep.

Both were felt in the surrounding areas.

Since December 2019 there has been a high intensity of tremors in the south of Puerto RicoThe last one was on June 23.

The strongest was on January 7 and had a magnitude of 6.4.

Between December 28 and May 29 the Seismic Network of Puerto Rico has processed one 8,921 telluric movements.

