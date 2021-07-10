Two tornadoes hit New Jersey on second day of Tropical Storm Elsa



Flooded street Thursday in Chelsea, NYC.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / . / .

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that two tornadoes made landfall in New Jersey early yesterday morning, amid the impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa that had started Thursday in the tri-state area.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed with estimated maximum wind speeds of 100 mph in Woodbine, Cape May County. The NWS trace found that it opened a road of nearly a mile, beginning around 2:40 a.m.

The tornado touched down near the entrance to the Ocean World Condominium complex, uprooting two cedar trees before destroying a picnic area and scattering debris. The complex’s office and recreation building suffered “Considerable damage” before the tornado damaged more nearby trees.

A second tornado was confirmed in Little Egg Harbor Township in Ocean County about an hour later. It had maximum wind speeds estimated at 80 mph and a trajectory of less than a third of a mile when it touched down shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the Sycamore Drive area.

That tornado broke numerous large tree limbs and damaged more vegetation in the area. It also flew over some sections of vinyl fencing and caused minor damage to some houses in the area.

Damage from storms and high winds was also reported in Somers Point, Atlantic County, where several wooden poles had been broken, News 12 reported.

After affecting several southern states, on Thursday Storm Elsa caused power outages and flooding chaos on NYC Metro stations and streets, exposing once again the vulnerability of the most populated city in the country. Today and tomorrow there is 54% and 40% chance of rain, respectively. Weather updates can be found here and on the NWS NY website.

The strong thunderstorm over Staten Island and Brooklyn continues to produce frequent lightning. Around 2 lightning strikes every minute! Remember Thunder Roars Stay Indoors! #NYCwx #NYwx https://t.co/3ONwou5uZQ – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 10, 2021

2 Tornadoes Confirmed in New Jersey During Tropical Storm Elsa – NBC10 Philadelphia https://t.co/759wgIhCjH – The News Yard (@thenewsyard) July 10, 2021

@NJGov Only New Jersey can pull through multiple severe thunderstorms, a tropical storm, tornadoes and a heat wave within one week pic.twitter.com/RO9cs5FmsH – Peter Planamente (@plana_journ) July 10, 2021