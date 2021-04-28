Two titans before their big dream

04/28/2021

Act. At 10:33 CEST

The two macro-projects of the last decade see each other in the prelude to their dream: to conquer Europe. PSG and Manchester City, two clubs powered by Arab super economies at the top of their projects, face the edge of the precipice in the semifinals of the 2020/2021 Champions League. For some it will be the anticipated final. For others, the meeting between two clubs without the aura of the European classics. The only certainty is that it is unot of the most stellar duels that can be seen in today’s football.

Incentives are not lacking. Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino, two of the technicians with the biggest bill of the last five years. Pep returns to the Champions League semi-finals after five years, for the first time since he has been in Manchester, and he does it against Rosario, who already knows what it is to take down Mancunians from the Champions League. He did it in 2019, a City-Tottenham with a traumatic end for the ‘sky blue’.

Neymar and Mbappé they will focus the spotlights on the home team. Consolidated after a tremendous cross against Bayern, the two Parisian stars will be a latent monster for City. Guardiola’s men were able to dry Haaland, but now they will have two gazelles that will undoubtedly mark the fate of the tie. Marquinhos is the only doubt Pochettino for the shock, although it seems impossible that the captain does not force to play.

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino will meet in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

| AFP

Manchester City have all their weapons at their disposal. De Bruyne recovered in time of his ankle discomfort, and is expected to accompany the bright Mahrez and Foden on point of attack. The young Englishman will be another of the headliners. Who was going to tell him at the start of the course. At 21, his role in Pep’s plans is indispensable today. The doubts in the eleven could be between Bernardo Silva and Sterling, and in the companion of Rúben Days. Stones and Laporte they play a place, with the French thrown for his goal in the Carabao Cup final.

The magnitude of both teams is also reflected in the statistics. While City have won their last 17 away games in all competitions, beating the record of an English team at the highest level, PSG has accumulated 19 victories in its 25 games most recent. Mbappé has scored 19 goals in his last 14 games, including a hat-trick and seven doubles, but hePep’s defense is the best in the Champions League: they have conceded only three goals, the best record in Santpedor’s career on the bench.

Despite playing in the Parc des Princes, no one would be surprised to see PSG waiting for the counter. Pochettino averaged 42% possession against Guardiola’s City in the Premier League, and the tie against Bayern justifies the bet on the counterattack with Neymar, Mbappé and Di María, although this time to shine they will have to decipher Pep’s enigma. The show is served.