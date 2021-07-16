Two-time world champion retires and will not be in Tokyo

Prague

The Two-time world champion in the 400 meters hurdles Zuzana Hejnova will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games from Tokyo with an Achilles tendon injury, he reported Thursday.

Back and tendon problems He was prevented from competing this season and he did not recover in time for the games, which begin in eight days.

I was barely able to walk, much less train, in recent weeks, ”said the 34-year-old Czech.

I feel much better now, but to represent your country in the Olympic Games, you have to be in your best shape, “he added.

Hejnova planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, initially scheduled for 2020 and postponed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The athlete said she will retire.

Hejnova won gold medals in the 2013 and 2015 World Cups. She was bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and finished fourth at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

cmb

