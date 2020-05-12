Twice world karate champion in the kumite category up to 60 kg, Douglas Brose will reveal secrets and details of the training that led him to the conquests. With the international competition calendar brought to a halt by the pandemic of COVID-19, Team Ajinomoto’s athlete is turning an old project into reality and will soon launch his own training program.

Douglas Brose will launch its own training program (Photo: Disclosure / Ajinomoto do Brasil)

The launch date has not yet been set, but the project is ahead of schedule. There will be training modules in video format on various aspects of karate.

– The idea is to focus more on the technical, tactical and fighting strategy parts, but let’s talk about physical preparation as well. Maybe I can prevent other athletes from suffering what I suffered to have access to information and what happens at technical levels outside the country – explains Brose, world champion in 2014 and 2010.

The content is elaborated by the karateka himself with the collaboration of his wife Lucélia Ribeiro, four-time Pan American champion and technician of the sport. The videos will be fortnightly and structured in a continuous evolutionary system so that the student can acquire the information, apply it in his training at the gym and notice the difference in his evolution.

– We want it to be a construction of cool techniques and tactics for the student to have the foundation of what we have to transmit. Everything is based on what we did to get where we got to. It is using our experience to help and give other people guidance – summarizes the karateka.

Some bonuses are also provided for students in the system. Among them, private video analysis, personal classes and online broadcasts allowing training at the same time as Brose.Post-pandemic programming

Despite the worldwide sporting quarantine, Brose has been looking for ways to stay at a high level. The routine includes daily training, thanks to a mat adapted at the mother’s house and with Lucélia as a partner. On the last 22, the fitness centers in Florianópolis, where they live, were able to reopen under special hygiene rules, and the strength work can be resumed by the karateka. Group training, however, an important part of the athlete’s preparation, remains suspended.

– I can maintain some training on the technical aspect, but I cannot keep others on the fight and competition – he points out.

To try to deal with this difficulty, Brose makes use of technology.

– I created a group with my selection colleagues to see who is interested and we can do an online training, all together. I have been looking for ways to unite the staff of the Brazilian team so we can stay motivated because, sometimes, it is difficult to even motivate yourself to do a workout alone at home, punching the wind.

Brose is aiming for a place in the kumite category weighing up to 75 kg at the Tokyo Games, two more than he normally competes. With the event postponed to 2021, the World Pre-Olympic Games, where it will try to qualify, stayed for next year and the resumption of international competitions remains undefined.

– I have studied the category a lot. At first, the Pre-Olympic will be in June, but until then a lot can happen. We are waiting to make a more specific plan – he concludes.

