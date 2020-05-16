One of the biggest names in the history of volleyball decided to leave the courts. Libero Serginho, 44, confirmed his retirement, leaving the sport with four Olympic medals in his curriculum, two of which were gold, won in 2004 and 2016.

“Today, being able to stop, for me, is the best thing in the world. Being able to end my career and saying that everything was worth it. Every headline, each little fish, each trip, each title won, each title lost. My cry today is one of happiness. People who want to remember me, play volleyball. That’s it, “he said in an interview with Rede Globo.

Serginho was two-time Olympic champion for the Brazilian volleyball team, in 2004 and 2016

Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Press Release / Estadão

In addition to the golds, Serginho also won two Olympic silver medals for the Brazilian team, in 2008 and 2012. He was also a world champion in 2002 and 2006, in a two-decade trajectory by the national team. He also won the World Cup twice, six editions of the World League and one Pan.

One of the trusted players of coach Bernardinho, Serginho stopped playing for the national team after the Rio Olympics. And although he is from Paraná, born in Diamante do Norte, he was known even for showing his pride of having grown up in Pirituba, on the outskirts of São Paulo, so much so that the neighborhood is in the name of its biography: “Step by step – the trajectory of Serginho, from Pirituba to Olympus”, written by Daniel Bortoletto.

Last season, he had been defending Ribeirão Volleyball (SP). His last game was on March 7, the victory by 3 sets to 2 over Minas, in Belo Horizonte, by the Men’s Super League, which ended early and without a champion because of the coronavirus outbreak.

