Serginho Escadinha’s career as a player won a full stop. In an interview with Esporte Espetacular, on TV Globo, this Sunday, the Libero will confirm his retirement.

Líbero scored time in the National Team (Photo: CBV Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

He will dedicate himself to his family, to the social project Serginho 10, to friends, to horses … To occupy his mind, his heart and give his body a rest, at the age of 44.

To help me with the task of dimensioning Serginho’s size in volleyball, I used the archives of the biography Degrau por Degrau. During the interviews for the book, I closed the chats with a request: “Define Serginho Escadinha in one word”.

As I reported in the book, “some asked for an extra word of lambuja. Each with his perspective on the career of the libero Serginho Escadinha. Each with a particular view of the person Sérgio Dutra dos Santos. Friends, ex-companions, opponents, family, coaches and, above all, admirers. Rarely did the chosen word repeat itself. Gradually they helped me to understand how the head of the best libero in the world, owner of four Olympic medals, two world titles and a vast collection of others, worked on the court. achievements. And, above all, they collaborated a lot so that I also knew the intimacy of a unique human being. Like you, Serginho Escadinha! “

Dona Didi, the mother

“Fighter”

He never gave up.

Marlon, the eldest son

“Myth”

As an athlete there is no other like it. And there may not be another similar. As a father, I will define you as my best friend. Sometimes it doesn’t even seem like we’re a father and son, but great friends.

Matheus, the middle son

“Dreamer boy”

Sorry, but I will need two words to better define my father. He ran after the dreams and reached them all.

Nei, the brother

“Victorious”

For everything you went through when you were younger. It could have gone the wrong way, but it wasn’t. For never belittling anyone. For always helping others. For the father he is. For the family spirit. In 2013 I was between life and death. He helped me, spent a lot of money and never left my side.

Suezi, the sister

“Warrior”

It was always very difficult to see him sad, despite all the difficulties. I kept it for him, cried in secret, but soon moved on. I don’t know if I could have fought as hard as he fought to achieve the goals.

Sílvia Souza Lima, the first trainer

“Dignity”

Explains well what he is as a man.

Bernardinho, coach of Serginho Escadinha in the Brazilian team between 2001 and 2016

“Obstinacy with perseverance”

Only one? He is such a rich character, with so many facets, because of his origin, everything he lived through. What is a leader? A leader is a guardian of values. And he may add it all up. Our team values ​​work, dedication and altruism. He was a leader because he was a guardian of those values. Leaders like him bring together a number of things, which add a life story. Maybe I didn’t see it in him before. I saw in him the ability to inspire so many, which would make him a natural leader. And he quickly became a leader.

Chicão, teammate in Guarulhos and responsible for referring him to São Caetano.

“Fantastic”

Nalbert, captain of the Selection in the Olympic gold medal in Athens-2004

“Merit”

Nothing was given to him, nothing was borrowed. Everything was achieved with race, determination, sweat and without ever going over anyone.

Nikola Grbic, former Serbia national setter, fellow of the Libero in Piacenza (ITA)

“Generous”

Giba, teammate in the selection between 2001 and 2012

“Heart”

Total. That’s it. On and off the court.

Eduardo Pezão, ex-player of the Selection and companion of the libero in São Caetano in the year of 1998

“Resilience”

He is never afraid. Once he called me from Italy, he had just faced Miljkovic (Serbian opposite). “Bigfoot, you got high on the ball, you had power, physical. But Miljkovic goes higher. But that’s not why I tuned in.” It shows his way of looking at life.

José Roberto Guimarães, three-time Olympic volleyball champion as coach

“Example”

It has always been an example of overcoming, love of sport, dedication, determination. A true example for future generations.

Ricardo Navajas, libero coach in Suzano, in 1999

“Realization”

Once he came to me and said that he wanted me to pay for a bus to bring family and friends from Pirituba to see our games. I turned my back and sent him away. I wouldn’t pay that. He went to the city’s sports secretary and convinced him. From then on every game, in Suzano or abroad, São Bernardo, São Caetano, in the capital, the bus took about 40 people dressed as Escadinha to cheer for him. They kept shouting “no, no, no, Escadinha is national team”.

Wallace, shared room with Escadinha in the Selection in two Olympic cycles

“Leader”

He never needed the captain’s belt to be our court commander.

Gustavo Endres, fellow at Banespa, in 2001, and in the national team for several years

“Overcoming”

Everything in Escada’s life is that.

Bruninho, captain of the national team in winning Olympic gold at Rio-2016

“Mirror”

He is the face of our country. He represents me.

Murilo Endres, companion in Banespa, Sesi and Brazilian team for several seasons

“Simplicity”

People feel an impact when they find you. He is giant as a person and an athlete. For us, in the middle, he is just Sérgio, our friend. He’s a bum there, he’s my partner, he’s the guy.

Angelo Lorenzetti, Italian coach

“A power generator”

Ricardinho, teammate between 2001 and 2012

“Strong”

Escada is a fantastic figure outside the court and a great player.

Renan Dal Zotto, Bernardinho’s replacement at the helm of the men’s team after Rio-2016

“Inspiration”

Giovane Gávio, teammate in the national team

“Worker”

I could choose several adjectives, but that explains well who he is.

Marcelinho, silver medalist in Beijing 2008

“Friend”

He always reaches out to those in need.

Montanaro, runner-up in 1984 and former Banespa manager

“Worthy”

Lucão, fellow at Rio-2016

“Dedication”

At 41, he was always on gas during training. He gives blood, regardless of whether it was a workout at 8 am or 10 pm. He was always hungry for the ball. He took care of himself, dedicated himself, trained even more than the kids. It’s nice to play with a guy like that, because he inspires to always be in a good time.

Dante, teammate in the Selection in three Olympics (2004, 2008 and 2012)

“Winner”

I don’t need to explain the reasons.

William, companion in the Brazilian team at Rio-2016

“Heart”

It is the first thing that comes to mind. Help everyone, give strength when you need it, become a foundation for those who are next to you.

André Heller, Olympic champion in 2004

“Amazing”

Incredible person, incredible athlete, someone who did incredible things.

Eder, team partner at Banespa, Sesi and winning at Rio-2016

“Humility”

It never changed. I was a juvenile at Banespa when he arrived in 2001. He gave me a lot of prank calls and a lot of advice. After everything he won he went on the same way.

Alexandre Oliveira, ex-volleyball lifter and reporter

“Respect”

For sport, for personal history, for position, for having earned this respect within volleyball.

Ricardo Tabach, assistant coach of the men’s team

“Love”

He does everything with intensity. I would say it is a mixture of love and passion. One is more consistent, the other much more explosive, intense.

Alvaro Chamecki, doctor, ex-national team

“Determination”

For all that he went through in life and managed to overcome.

Talmo de Oliveira, fellow at Suzano in 1999

“Special”

He is an outstanding person in every way.

Marcos Pacheco, Sesi coach in the 2016/2017 season and in Ribeirão in 2019/2020

“Spectacular”

It serves as an example and as a motivation. Never say it is not possible. It is more difficult and complicated. He showed that nothing is impossible.

João Paulo Bravo, teammate at Piacenza (ITA) and in the national team

“Phenomenon”

It fits in several words, only one gets difficult. But I think this is the ideal.

Evandro, team partner at Banespa and winning at Rio-2016

“Sensational”

That simple.

Tonico, first coach at São Caetano

“Warrior”

It is a striking feature of it.

Maurício Jahu, former volleyball player and commentator

“Single”

In the middle of volleyball it is difficult to find a guy who is unanimous. And he is.

Guilherme Tenius, Fiapo, physiotherapist of the Brazilian team

“Skin”

He is the best volleyball player of all time.

And I’m going to approve of including mine, something I didn’t do in the book.

Daniel Bortoletto, journalist and author of the biography of Serginho Escadinha

“Immortal”

Volleyball will never forget his legacy

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga