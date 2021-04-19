Two-time champion Kei Nishikori takes action in Barcelona

For one reason or another, the Gothic It has been an elusive tournament for Roberto Bautista Y Pablo Carreño, the other two Spanish players swarming close to a world top-10 who have also visited. They both have chevrons to shine on RCT Barcelona.

Bautista has barely reached the quarterfinals twice (2015, 2018) and Carreño, aside from the 2018 semifinals, has always left the tournament through the back door. Despite these antecedents, the Castellón tennis player and the Asturian will compete in the Open Banc Sabadell with the endorsement of a promising start to 2021.

Although he has lost them, Roberto has already played two finals this year, in Montpellier Y Doha, where he fell to David Goffin and Nikoloz Basilashvili, respectively. In the Qatari tournament, their victories over Dominic Thiem Y Andrey Rublev and that inertia had continuity in the Miami Masters 1,000, where he beat Daniil Medvedev before giving up in the semifinals to emerging Jannik Sinner.

Those triumphs against the best tennis players of the moment indicate to what extent Bautista is a competitive and dangerous player for any rival.

Like Carreño, whose conditions to perform on gravel are equally high, as he has just demonstrated with his title in the Marbella ATP. Pablo reappeared after several weeks dealing with physical ailments. In fact, an abdominal injury already forced him to retire in February against Grigor Dimitrov in the 3rd round of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season.

Another player in search of his best level after overcoming injuries is Kei nishikori, another tennis player in love with Barcelona who is added to the list of suitors with stripes at the Godó.

The Japanese is two-time champion of the tournament (2014, 2015), he played a third final in a row and will be expressed in the RCTB with the aim of recovering that direct tennis that damages the rivals so much. Conditioned in recent years by a wrist operation and an elbow operation, Nishikori will be another focus of attention at the Open Banc Sabadell. This Monday will go into action against Guido pella.